The first electrical substation dedicated to the cold ironing system has been completed in the port of Gioia Tauro
In April, the first connection of a container ship to a mobile socket
Gioia Tauro
March 5, 2026
In the port of Gioia Tauro, the works of
construction of the first electrical substation dedicated to the
cold ironing that will allow ships at the quay to turn off
on-board engines by connecting to the shore power supply to
reduce emissions. Currently in the trial phase, it is expected that
The plant will become operational next month with the first
connection of a container ship to a system socket.
With the works, which cost over 18.3 million euros,
add up to ten million for the supply of the works
electromechanical systems, an electrical substation of
728 square meters that will be used to power three sockets
mobile electric vehicles located along 900 meters of port quays
equipped to which the ships at berth will connect. To his
internal structure contains three converters, six transformers and
24 electrical panels and will serve three mobile sockets
approved for a total output of 7.5 megawatts,
extendable to 11 MW of power. Each outlet will cover approximately 300
meters of quay, mainly dedicated to ships
container holders. The electrification of the docks will require
an increase in energy demand with consequent expansion
connection to the high-voltage grid for a demand for
withdrawal power equal to 80 MW.
