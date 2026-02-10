Merger agreement signed by Transocean and Valaris

The U.S. Transocean, which operates a fleet of 27 units
deep-sea drilling vessels,
will acquire the British Valaris, a company active in the same
Business sector with a fleet of around 50 units
including 13 drilling rigs. The operation was
agreed by the two companies that have signed a
specific definitive merger agreement under which Transocean
will acquire Valaris as part of a wholly
worth about $5.8 billion. The
Percentages of the company's shareholding
resulting from the merger will be approximately 53% for Transocean
and 47% for Valaris.
Transocean and Valaris have highlighted that the transaction of
merge will create an industry leader with a fleet of 73
offshore units, including 33 water drillboats
ultra-deep, nine semi-submersible units and 31 modern
jack-ups to seize emerging growth opportunities.