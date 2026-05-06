Fim-Cisl, positive outcome of the meeting with Fincantieri on the prospects of the Muggiano shipyard

Fim-Cisl judged the outcome of the meeting with
Fincantieri on the prospects of the shipyard
Muggiano as well as the integrated shipyard of Riva Trigoso. "The
investments announced by the management - explained Christian
Venzano, general secretary of Fim-Cisl Liguria, and Kevin Lanieri,
territorial officer of the Fim-Cisl La Spezia - go to the
direction and give an important signal of attention, towards
the construction site and towards the territory with infrastructural developments that
they can open a path with new hires. The award of
result: it is a concrete recognition of the work and
to the commitment of workers, who every day
contribute to the company's results."
"Now - underlined Venzano and Lanieri - it is
It is important to continue on this path, giving continuity
investments with particular attention to the new basin and the
submarine sector, keeping the discussion open on
such as safety, work organization and training.
As Fim-Cisl Liguria we will continue to closely follow the
situation, to protect employment and accompany growth
of the Muggiano construction site".