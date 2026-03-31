Ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado, from tomorrow in force the new methods of management of the right of use of the PCS

Tomorrow will enter into force in the ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado Ligure the new methods of management and collection of the right of use of the Port Community System (PCS), the digital platform that allows the coordination and the informative exchange between all the public and private subjects involved in the harbour processes. Confirming the full operativity of the system, the Authority of Harbour System of the Western Ligurian Sea has specified that the measure does not introduce new charges or modifies the economic structure already in existence, but updates the operating and administrative modes in light of the normative and organizational evolution intervened at national level, confirming a model already applied from 2017.
The right of use remains fixed in 1,23 euro for full container in international traffic extra-EU (beyond VAT if due), already in force for the port of call of Genoa. For the call of Savona-Vado is previewed a transitional period until the next 30 June during which will apply a tariff pairs to a euro, in consideration of the completion of the technical adaptation of the system. The method of collection will take place monthly, through the issue by the AdSP of a accounting document based on the data generated by the PCS.
The model adopted is based on the criterion "who uses pays", with the objective to guarantee the coverage of the costs of management and development of the platform without burdening on categories that do not use the system, and will be object of monitoring in the within of a table of permanent comparison with the harbour community.