The 2025 reports of the Port Authorities of the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea and the Eastern Adriatic have been approved

Today the Management Committee of the System Authority
Port of the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea today approved the
2025 management report of the entity, which highlighted in
the acceleration that took place last year on the front of
investments, with 102.5 million euros committed to
infrastructural modernization, almost double the volumes of
2024 expenditure. From the data illustrated by the budget manager,
Simone Gagliani, emerges as one of the main speeches
financed with state resources and their own, the
reorganization of the Livorno Porto Nuovo railway link (5.2
million euros), the restoration of part of the eastern quay of the
Industrial canal (nine million), the redevelopment intervention
of the fishing area of the Darsena Vecchia (2.7 million), the
development and implementation of the security CCTV system
port (1.4 million).
With regard to the Piombino airport, the Port Authority has allocated one million
of euros for the technical-economic feasibility design
of the west quay of the North Dock. The investment is added
the significant interventions, currently being completed,
such as the realization of cold ironing, the feeding system
from the quay. The works, which began in 2024,
are now being completed both in the port of Piombino and in
the Elba one of Portoferraio.
In addition, the port authority has financed with over seven million
of euros of own resources multiple maintenance interventions
extraordinary. Another four million were invested in the
implementation of projects, studies relating to strategic development
of the port and in the expenses for security in the port area, while
50 million from the EIB loan was earmarked for works
and the dredging of the Darsena Europa.
Current revenue amounted to €54 million, of which
29.2 million in tax revenues, coming from the repayment
taxes on goods embarked and unloaded (17 million),
anchorage fees (11.8 million). The entity has also forfeited 18
millions of revenues deriving from state fees.
As of December 31, 2025, the surplus from administration for the year
has lost more than 23 million euros compared to
at the beginning of the year, in the face of the huge investments committed and
today it amounts to a total of 63.2 million euros.
Today, the Management Committee of the Supervisory Authority
Port System of the Eastern Adriatic Sea has approved the
general report for the year 2025, which closes with
a general administration surplus of over 277 million euros,
of which about 266 million largely tied to financing
of investments. Among the main indicators, the port authority
of Trieste reported a cash balance of over 345 million
euro and a current account result of approximately 24.5 million euros
euro, up about 8% compared to 2024 and more than 150%
on 2022, entirely allocated to cover investments
unfunded. Current receipts exceed €76 million,
up by +3.5% compared to the previous year, with a
significant increase in port tax revenue and
anchoring rights.