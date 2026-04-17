In 2025, freight traffic in the port of Augusta remained stable, while in Catania it fell
22.9 million and 6.3 million tons handled respectively
Augusta
April 17, 2026
If in 2025 the traffic of goods in the port of Augusta is
remained almost stable, mainly thanks to the contribution of
of containerized cargo traffic that previously took place
took place in the port of Catania
(
of 25
March 2024), in the latter port, the volumes of goods
recorded a sharp contraction due, in addition to the residual
effects of the loss of container traffic, including the
reduction of rolling stock and dry bulk volumes.
In particular, last year the port of Augusta
handled a total of 22.86 million tons of cargo,
with a slight decrease of -0.6% on 2024 which was
determined by a +7.5% increase in goods on landing,
amounted to 14.37 million tonnes, offset by a decline of
-11.8% of those on boarding, down to 8.49 million tons.
In the liquid bulk sector, the total figure was
20.84 million tonnes (-2.5%), of which 12.10 million tonnes
tons of refined petroleum products (-9.5%), 7.76 million
of tonnes of crude oil (+19.0%), 488 thousand tonnes of
gaseous, liquefied or compressed petroleum products and natural gas
(-47.6%), 449 thousand tons of chemicals (-19.2%) and 44 thousand tons of chemicals
tons of other liquid cargo. Dry bulk is
amounted to 1.25 million tons (+2.9%), including 865 thousand tons
tons of minerals and building materials (+5.8%), 163 thousand
tons of metallurgical products (-31.1%), 70 thousand tons of
chemicals, type of goods absent in 2024, and 150 thousand
tons of other dry bulk (+8.5%). In the segment of
container traffic was 773 thousand tons (+91.6%)
and was made with a handling of containers
equal to 75,689 TEUs (+91.9%).
Last year, the port of Catania handled globally
6.26 million tonnes of goods (-20.4%), of which 4.15 million tonnes
tons of cargo on landing (-19.6%) and 2.11 million
tons at embarkation (-22.0%). In the miscellaneous goods sector, the
residual traffic of containerized cargo was 16 thousand
tonnes (-88.3%) and that of rolling stock by 5.92 million tonnes
tons (-19.5%). The total dry bulk was
of 324 thousand tons (-12.2%), of which 130 thousand tons of
metallurgical products (-14.6%), 60 thousand tons of foodstuffs
food, feed and oilseeds (+276.8%), 72 thousand tons of
cereals (-59.6%), 32 thousand tons of minerals and materials to be
construction (+177.8%), 12 thousand tons of chemicals
(+67.1%) and 19 thousand tons of other dry bulk (+247.1%).
In addition, in 2025 cruise traffic in the port of Catania is
206 thousand passengers (-4.9%), of which 56 thousand at the
disembarkation/embarkation (-0.1%) and 150 thousand in transit (-6.5%).
Among the other ports included in the jurisdiction of the Authority
of the Port System of the Eastern Sicilian Sea, in 2025 the port
of Pozzallo handled 2.12 million tons of goods
(+10,7%). Dry bulk alone amounted to 1.27 million
tons (+26.6%), of which 534 thousand tons of cereals (+4.2%),
349 thousand tons of minerals and building materials (+25.6%),
180 thousand tons of chemicals (+66.9%), 128 thousand tons
of foodstuffs, feed and oilseeds (+255.1%), 66 thousand
tons of metallurgical products (+96.0%) and 11 thousand tons of
other dry bulk (+175.9%). In the field of miscellaneous goods,
732 thousand tons of rolling stock (-9.0%) and 122 thousand tons of rolling stock were handled
tons of goods in containers (+10.9%).
The port of Syracuse, which was included in the
jurisdiction of the Port Authority with Law No. 28 of 15 March 2024,
closed 2025 with a traffic of 12.41 million tons of
liquid bulk cargo, of which 8.05 million tonnes of products
refined petroleum, 4.30 million tons of oil
crude oil, 56 thousand tons of gaseous petroleum products,
liquefied or compressed and natural gas and 3 thousand tons of products
chemicals. The traffic of liquid goods is also accompanied by the
cruise traffic which in 2025 was 69 thousand
passengers, almost all at disembarkation/embarkation.
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