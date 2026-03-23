The EIB is financing the installation of shore power facilities in the port of Rotterdam

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has granted a
loan of 90 million euros to the Port Authority of
Rotterdam for the installation of power supply systems
from land at three container terminals in the Dutch port. The
The loan will finance Rotterdam Shore Power, a joint venture
between the port authority and the energy company Eneco. Over
the installation of shore power supply for ships
at the berth, Rotterdam Shore Power will take care of the
connection to the national grid, cabling and other work
related construction and excavation. Overall, they will be equipped with
power supply from the shore eight kilometers of quay, with 35
connection points for container ships.
In addition to the loan
of the EIB, the project is also eligible for a contribution to
European Commission non-repayable fund of about 70 million euros
under the Fuel Infrastructure Fund
Alternative Programs (AFIF) of the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) program.