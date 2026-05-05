The heavy lift ship HMM Namu near the Strait of Hormuz was hit

While the US naval mission "Project Freedom",
launched yesterday to restore freedom of navigation
in the Strait of Hormuz, so far it does not seem to have been successful, for example
with the exception of some ships transited in the area under the escort
American military, attacks on ships present have resumed
in the region, with the most serious occurred yesterday against the ship
South Korean shipping company's HMM Namu
heavy lift
HMM on which, 14 nautical miles west of Mina Saqr, in the
United Arab Emirates, an explosion occurred which resulted in
a fire followed.
Expressing deep concern about the first damage suffered by
a Korean ship in the Strait of Hormuz since the beginning of the war in
Middle East, today Kim Jina, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the
South Korea, confirmed that the accident caused no casualties.