The Guardia di Finanza will use new drones for the control of the harbour area of Gioia Tauro

To the end of the potenziamento of the intense activity carried out from the Guardia di Finanza in the port of Gioia Tauro aimed at the contrast of the national and international illicit traffics, the Authority of Harbour System of the Southern Tyrrhenian Seas and Ionio has granted in comfort of exclusive use two drones of last generation to the Group of the Guardia di Finanza of Gioia Tauro. The understanding previews the concession, for a period of five years, extendable, of two drones SAPR - Aeromobili to Remote Pilotaggio - complete of accessories and adequate specialized formation for the staff employed in the activity of flight and acquisition data of drones, for exclusive use of the Group of the Guardia di Finanza of Gioia Tauro and destined to the further control and monitoring of the harbour area of Gioia Tauro.
The initiative is part of the project "Gioia Sicura: Infrastructures and services infothelematic for the integrated security of the logistic areas to productive vocation of the Authority of Harbour System of the Southern Tyrrhenian Seas and Ionian", financed with funds of the "PON Legality" for a total of 18,2 million euros.