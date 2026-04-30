Ok to the 2025 final budget of the Port Authority of the Southern Tyrrhenian and Ionian Sea

The Management Committee of the Port System Authority
of the Southern Tyrrhenian and Ionian Seas, on the basis of the opinion
of the Board of Auditors, unanimously approved
the final balance sheet of the entity for the financial year 2025, which is
closed with an administration surplus of €128.9 million
of which more than 92 are tied, mainly intended for
investments with financial effects in subsequent years, and
36.6 million free resources.
On the revenue side, total resources were ascertained
amounted to €91.4 million, with current revenue amounting to €19.8 million
million while taxes amounted to 15.0 million, with a
increase of 126 thousand euros compared to the adjusted forecast. On the
current expenses amounted to 11.2 million, with a
degree of realization equal to 18.19%, and capital expenditures
to 71.7 million euros.
Yesterday the Committee, which also approved the annual report
2025, took office in its full composition in
following the appointment of the delegate of the Calabria Region, Salvatore
Gaetano.