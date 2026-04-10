In the first quarter, containers transported by OOCL ships grew by +1.7%
Revenues from this activity decreased by -7.6%
Hong Kong
April 10, 2026
In the first quarter of this year, the container fleet
of the shipping company Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL)
of the Chinese group COSCO Shipping Holdings Co. transported goods
containerized for a total of 2.00 million TEUs, with a
increase of +1.7% over the corresponding period of 2025. This
generated revenues of $2.14 billion,
down -7.6% on the January-March quarter of last year.
On the transpacific routes alone, the ships of the OOCL have
transported 523 thousand TEUs (-5.9%) and this activity produced
revenues of $744.8 million (-16.8%). On the routes
Asia-Europe, traffic was 385 thousand TEUs (+11.8%) with
related revenues of $481.9 million (-4.5%). Services
transatlantic liners transported 134 thousand TEUs (-1.3%) totaling
revenues of $163.0 million (-4.3%). In the market alone
intra-Asian and Australasia increases were recorded
both volumes transported and revenues, with the former equal to
954 thousand TEUs (+2.9%) and the latter at 748.7 million dollars (+0.7%).
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher