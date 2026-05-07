The Carnival Group moves its registered office from the Republic of Panama to Bermuda

U.S. cruise group Carnival announced today
the completion of the procedure for unification into the single
Carnival Corporation Ltd. of the dual structure
listed company based on Carnival Corporation and Carnival plc
which was created in 2003 following the merger with the
British P&O Princess
(
of 16
April
2003). Carnival plc thus becomes the subsidiary
Carnival Corporation Ltd.
In addition, Carnival Corporation also announced the
transfer of its registered office from the Republic of Panama
in Bermuda.
The American group highlighted that the completion of the
'will bring numerous advantages to the
company and its shareholders, including the creation of a single
Global share price, governance and reporting
simplified and a reduction in administrative costs".
In addition, the group specified that it is expected "that the
operations of unification and transfer of the registered office of
Carnival Corporation Ltd. will increase liquidity and
weighting in the main US stock indices. The company
believes that these benefits will strengthen its ability to
generating long-term shareholder value."