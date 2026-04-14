In 2026, a record cruise traffic of 15.1 million passengers is expected in Italian ports
Senesi (Cemar): growth of a new type of customer with high spending power
Miami
April 14, 2026
A record traffic of 15.1 million passengers is expected in 2026
cruise passengers in Italian ports, with an increase of +2% on the last
year. The forecast is from the Genoese agency Cemar Agency
Network, according to which this year there will be 5,913 calls of ships from
cruise in Italian ports (+7.9%), of which 935 carried out with
small (up to 200 passengers). In total, in 2026
185 cruise ships are expected to operate in Italian waters
(+6), representing 58 cruise companies for
a total of 77 ports involved.
"Let's see clearly - commented the president of
Cemar Agency Network, Sergio Senesi - a further expansion of the
sector. But that's not all. The time is ripe for an evolution of
market linked to the entry into the cruise business of the most
prestigious luxury hotel brands. It is therefore growing
A new type of customer, with high spending power:
We will also see important repercussions on the economy of the territories".
Regarding the distribution of traffic in the main
Italian cruise ports, Cemar reports that in 2026 the port of
Civitavecchia will confirm its leadership with 3.78 million
passengers, followed by Naples (1.78 million) and Genoa (1.57 million)
million). Palermo, Livorno, Savona, Messina complete the top ten.
Among the regions, Lazio leads the ranking with 3.79 million
passengers (25.09% of the total), followed by Liguria (3.15 million,
20.8%), Campania (2.22 million, 14.7%), Sicily (2.14 million,
14.2%), Tuscany (0.92 million, 6.1%) and Sardinia (0.78 million,
5,2%). Among the shipowning groups, the leadership is confirmed
of the MSC group with approximately 5.08 million cruise passengers handled,
followed by the Carnival group (4.94 million), the Royal group
Caribbean Cruises ($2.03 million) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings
(1.18 million). On the operational front, the most intense months
They will be October (795 stops), May (789 stops), July (785). The
daily peak is expected for Saturday 23 May, with 35
ships present in Italian ports at the same time and over 88,000
passengers handled in a single day.
For Cemar, growth will also be confirmed in 2027, with
The first projections indicating traffic for next year
cruise ship in Italy of over 15.2 million passengers. "The
deseasonalization of flows, also favored by the current
geopolitical scenario - explained Senesi - contributes in a way that
decisive to this growth. Strategic was also
the introduction of the latest generation of ships in fleets, always
more efficient and sustainable, which make it possible to reduce the
emissions and to strengthen the commitment to the
protection of the Mediterranean Sea".
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