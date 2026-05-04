Independent journal on economy and transport policy
02:16 GMT+2
SHIPPING
The vote on the IMO's Net-Zero Framework is postponed again
A new session of the MEPC is scheduled for December. Klann (T&E): IMO cannot allow postponements to become the new normal
Londra/Bruxelles/Washington
May 4, 2026
Those who, from the 84th session of the
Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) of the International
Maritime Organization (IMO), held last week in London,
awaited a conclusive answer on the adoption of Net-Zero
Framework, the global package of measures to
decarbonise maritime transport by 2050. The
dissatisfied with the outcome of the meeting, however, seem to be
few because, in the end, the interlocutory outcome of the
session satisfies those who hoped for a positive decision
but at the same time feared a rejection of the
measures, as well as those who had an expectation
diametrically opposed.
Everyone appreciated the technical advances made by the MEPC
84, in particular with regard to the development of guidelines
on the carbon intensity of fuels, on the
monitoring and certification methodologies and on short-term measures
emission reduction period, but it has been found that
the persistence of political divisions over the future of the
Decarbonization of shipping among the nations in favor of
swift adoption of the regulatory framework and those calling for
a more gradual and market-oriented approach
readiness", which allows operators to use the
technologies. the fuels and infrastructure currently available
and to cope with decarbonisation costs for them
sustainable.
If the work continues, the work will continue within the two groups
(ISWG-GHG), with meetings scheduled
between the first and 4th of September and between the 23rd and the 27th of November next,
The most important event will be the 85th
MEPC session currently scheduled for 4 December
which will re-examine the issues addressed in the 84th
session.
"We are - commented the Secretary General of the IMO,
Arsenio Dominguez, at the end of the meeting - again on the good
but we have to rebuild trust. I encourage you to
Maintain this momentum throughout your intersessional work
and to prepare contributions that can unite members".
Last week, among other items on the agenda,
MEPC adopted a new Emission Control Zone
(ECA) in the North-East Atlantic, introducing limits of
emissions for nitrogen oxides (NOX),
sulfur oxides (SOX) and particulate matter. The date of entry into force
is set for 1 September 2027, with the ECA becoming
effective 12 months later, in 2028. ECA covers economic zones
exclusive and territorial waters, extending up to 200 miles
from the respective baselines of Greenland, Iceland,
Faroe Islands, Ireland, Mainland UK, France, Spain and
Portugal. Within ECAs, ships must use
fuel with a sulphur content not exceeding 0.10%.
Among the first reactions to the outcome of the 84th session of the
MEPC, the Transport & Environment (T&E) federation,
the European organisation that promotes sustainability
transport system, highlighted that Member States
United they have not succeeded in derailing the negotiations, which -
T&E underlined - ended with the confirmation of Net Zero
Framework "despite a week of pressure and tactics
delaying measures by the USA. If the United States and its allies -
noted the federation in a note - have managed to obtain
a tactical postponement of the discussion until the autumn, the EU and other countries
have refused to leave the NZF."
"It is
a relief - said Felix Klann, head of policy
maritime T&E - that the Net Zero Framework has survived,
but - he specified - the IMO cannot allow postponements
become the new normal. This is not the time to
compromise that would dilute the agreement or postpone the
problem. This would only benefit Trump and his friends
oilmen. Ambitious governments need to use the extra time to
reaffirm their commitment to a genuine agreement for the
zero emissions. We cannot be satisfied with a weak agreement that
merely ratifies the status quo precisely when the action for the
climate is more necessary."
"Now," Klann concluded, "the EU must remain calm and
refusing to accept an agreement emptied by pressure
Americans. Any attempt to weaken Net Zero
Framework would now be a gift to the oil lobby, in a
time when oil prices are skyrocketing and the cost of
of inaction is higher than ever. If you lose
ambition along the way, it will be necessary to intervene in
regional level to fill the void".
The World Shipping Council (WSC), the association that represents
the main shipping companies in the transport sector
containers, defined last week's confrontation
"encouraging and necessary to achieve the IMO Strategy
for 2023 greenhouse gas emissions". "It is - he said
observed the president and CEO of the WSC, Joe Kramek - of discussions
complex and, at times, difficult. But the continued commitment of governments
It is essential to maintain progress. The
liner shipping has already invested 150 billion
dollars in new dual-fuel ships that have the potential
to reduce their emissions. But the realization of these
emissions reductions depend on reaching an agreement
on an effective global framework". Kramek pointed out that the
the Secretary-General of the IMO himself has recognised the role of the
shipping industry in these discussions, emphasizing
that those who implement the rules must continue to be
closely involved in the negotiations. Regarding progress in the
technical work in support of a comprehensive measure for the
decarbonisation of maritime transport carried out last year
Kramek noted that "these are steps
concrete, which count. They affect how they are used
fuels, how emissions are measured and whether the measures
future can be effectively implemented".
The International Shipowners' Association International
Chamber of Shipping (ICS) welcomed the new postponement
of the vote on the Net-Zero Framework: "the constructive dialogue that
took place this week - commented the secretary
General of the ICS, Thomas A. Kazakos - is extremely
Although it is clear that many Member States are not yet
able to adopt a global regulatory framework without further
modifications. The maritime industry is fully committed to
achieving the objectives of the IMO Gas Emissions Strategy
greenhouse in 2023 and has already achieved substantial reductions
of greenhouse gas emissions. It is crucial that governments
move as soon as possible towards the adoption of a global framework
comprehensive and fit for purpose, to enable the industry to
further accelerate its rapid transition to sources
alternative energy sources. We therefore welcome - he
concluded Kazakhs - the decision to convene further negotiations in
September, to which the ICS intends to contribute ideas on a
possible way forward to obtain the necessary support from
Member States'.
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