Christmas Ditel is the new general secretary of the AdSP of the Eastern Adriatic Sea
It will be held next April 13th
Trieste
March 31, 2026
Today, on proposal of the president Marco Consalvo, the Management Committee of the Authority of Harbour System of the Eastern Adriatic Sea has deliberate unanimously the appointment of Christmas Ditel which new general secretary of the agency. Lawyer, class 1964, originally from Cagliari, Ditel is a technical figure with a long experience in the Italian harbour system. It has been general secretary of the Authority of Harbour System of the Sea of Sardinia from 2018 to 2026, for two consecutive mandates. Its most recent assignment has been that of executive of Security near the Authority of Harbour System of the Western Ligurian Sea (ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado), covered in 2026. The new Secretary-General will be appointed on 13 April.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher