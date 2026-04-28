The 2025 final budget of the Port System Authority of the Western Ligurian Sea has been approved

Today the Management Committee of the System Authority
Port of the Western Ligurian Sea has approved the budget
final balance of the entity relating to the financial year 2025, which was
closed with a total administration surplus of approximately 184.11
million euros (€213.81 million at 31 December 2024), of which €182.93 million
million euros mainly tied to the construction of
investments (117.4 million in 2024). On the revenue side, the
current income amounted to €118 million (€125.2 million)
million in 2024), capital receipts at 74 million euros
(49.1 million). On the expenditure side, current expenditure amounts to
to €77 million (€79.7 million), with a degree of implementation
by 84%, and capital expenditures to €146 million (€123.0 million)
million).
The port authority highlighted that among the items of expenditure
current, in 2025 the contributions paid to port companies
pursuant to art. 17 paragraph 15 bis of Law 84/94 were found to be
amounting to a total of €3.8 million and earmarked for outplacement,
vocational training and incentive measures for
early retirement.
On the investment front, the Extraordinary Programme of the
works record commitments of approximately 79 million euros with a degree of
achievement of 86.78%, while the Ordinary Programme reaches
89.69% of implementation with 38 million euros committed
in the year.
The Committee also approved the 2025 Annual Report, which
summarises the activity carried out by the Port Authority of the Ligurian Sea
during 2025, covering organisational aspects,
planning, operational, infrastructural, financial, state-owned and
port work.
During today's session, it was then expressed
favourable opinion by the members of the Committee on the release of the
of the further temporary extension, until 9 July 2026,
of the operational exercise and the interim renewal of licences
relating to the Bettolo-Rugna railway complex, functional to the
continuity of intermodal loading and unloading operations
containers to and from railway convoys, pending the
definition of the ongoing multi-year procedure.