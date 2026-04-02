The association of freight forwarders of La Spezia urges measures capable of preserving the operational efficiency of the port

The Association of Freight Forwarders of the Port of La Spezia has expressed
concern about the current critical issues affecting the
operators of the inland terminal operators section, with tensions
geopolitics and conflicts that are generating repercussions
on the interchange activities between the port and the
inland port, involving both empty and full containers.
Highlighting that this service is essential for the
port operations, but is affected by the
of recent problems that compromise
management efficiency and increase the costs borne by the
operators, the president of the association, Sandro Bucchioni,
explained that "the sector is facing a
extraordinary situation. The increase in empty containers from
move directly to the port basin of La Spezia, in
location of the inland port terminals, involves considerable difficulties
and a considerable increase in costs. This dynamic
burdens our companies, penalizing operational efficiency and
generating additional expenses that risk compromising the
economic sustainability of the entire logistics chain".
The association specified that the
pick-up/drop-off between port/hinterland has been impacted further
due to continued congestion and the increase in
costs, such as diesel and accessories. Bucchioni underlined that,
Despite facing the same burdens as scheduled services, the
shipping of containers has never received discounts or
compensations, and this imbalance must be resolved: "We are
convinced - he specified - that it is necessary to adopt measures in
able to preserve the operational efficiency of the port and ensure
cost-effective services, fully covering costs. Only in this way
the port logistics system of La Spezia can remain
sustainable and competitive, offering the optimization of flows
as a concrete response to the needs of operators and addressing
current challenges with determination and a strategic perspective.
The Freight Forwarders Association - concluded Bucchioni - will continue
to defend the interests of its members in all forums
opportune".