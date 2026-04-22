In the first quarter of 2026, the ABB group's revenues grew by +18%

In the first quarter of 2026, the revenues of the Swiss group ABB,
net of those generated by the robotics division which is
was recently sold to SoftBank Group and was
classified as an asset for disposal
(
of 8
October
2025), amounted to $8.73 billion, with a
significant increase of +18% over the same period of the last year
year, of which 4.61 billion generated in the sector
electrification (+21%), €2.14 billion in the Motion segment
(+16%) and €2.15 billion in the automation sector (+18%). The profit
amounted to $1.78 billion (+21%) and
net profit at €133 billion (+19%).
In the first three months of this year, the group has collected new
Total order intake of $11.30 billion (+32%)
and as of March 31st, the value of the orderbook was equal to 27.51
billion (+27%). ABB has announced that in the transport sector alone
Demand continued to be high in the segments
maritime and port sectors, while in the railway sector orders are
even if the sector continues to show solidity.
CEO Morten Wierod pointed out that in the
In the first quarter of 2026, the group recorded "a
orders/sales of 1.29 with strong comparable growth in
orders of 9% and 5% respectively in the Motion and
Automation, while electrification has seen a surge in
44%. The momentum of the market - he specified - remains more
in the data center segment, but it is also positive
for investments in electricity grids. Other sectors in
Growth include electrical upgrades to infrastructure
maritime transport, automation
HVAC and construction. Similar to previous quarters
- he specified - the activity of customers is more
contained in some areas related to the process industry".