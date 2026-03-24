Metrans (HHLA Group) will acquire 50% of the Romanian intermodal terminal in Arad
The company will operate up to three weekly trains between Budapest and Arad
Amburgo
March 24, 2026
Metrans, the wholly-owned intermodal company
by the German port and logistics group Hamburger Hafen und Logistik
Aktiengesellschaft (HHLA), has signed a binding agreement for the
acquire 50% of the capital of Afluent Arad South Terminal, the
intermodal terminal in the western region of Romania which is
The Oala family was founded and is owned by the Romanian Oala family.
Currently, the terminal occupies an area of about 3.5 hectares, which can be
to be expanded up to 82 hectares, and has a capacity of
storage equal to 750 TEU containers.
Metrans announced that after the acquisition of the
connections between Budapest and Arad operate up to three trains a day.
week on the railway line.
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