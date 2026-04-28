Commander Pierpaolo Danieli has been appointed secretary general of the Port Authority of the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea

Today the Management Committee of the System Authority
Port of the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea has unanimously approved
the appointment of Commander Pierpaolo Danieli as Secretary General
of the institution. Apulian, born in 1981, Danieli is an officer
of the Navy with a solid legal training. Graduate
in law and trained at the Naval Academy of Livorno,
boasts a career of excellence gained in operational and
heterogeneous geographical areas. It comes from the Ministry of Infrastructure and
of Transport, where he currently holds the role of Head of the Secretariat
of the Head of Cabinet, coordinating the commitments of the same from 2023
and carrying out personnel management activities.
Among the various positions held by Danieli, he is currently
member of the Board of Auditors of the System Authority
Port of the Strait and in 2025 served as sub-commissioner
at the Port Authority of the Eastern Adriatic Sea, dealing with
administrative coordination and infrastructure investments.
Justifying his proposal to appoint Danieli, the president
of the Port Authority of the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea, Davide Gariglio,
underlined that, "at 44 years old, Danieli expresses a rare
combination of determination and solid experience. Its current
role of Head of the Secretariat of the Head of Cabinet at MIT
provides a strategic vision of ministerial processes and
General Affairs. I am sure that his strong human and
will be the key to mending internal tensions and
guide the Port Authority with renewed cohesion".