In 2025, the Finnish shipyard Meyer Turku recorded record sales
Annual net profit of €83.8 million (+21.6%)
Turku
April 13, 2026
The Finnish shipbuilding company Meyer Turku
closed the 2025 financial year with a record turnover of 2.14
billion, up +17.2% on the previous year.
EBITDA amounted to €179.2 million
euro (+12.9%), operating profit at €155.6 million (+15.1%) and profit
net to 83.8 million euros (+21.6%).
Currently, the company's order book is
focused on "Icon" class cruise ships,
of about 250 thousand gross tons, under construction for
on behalf of the US Royal Caribbean Cruises with which the shipyard
Finland has recently signed a long-term agreement
(
of 23
September 2025). The third ship of the class is scheduled to be
delivery next June, while the fourth and fifth will be
completed in 2027 and 2028 respectively. In addition, Meyer Werft and
The American group have agreed options for two more ships
of the series to be delivered in 2029 and 2030.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher