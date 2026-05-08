MSC introduces calls in Naples and Malaga in the Dragon service

The Mediterranean Shipping Company modifies the service of
Dragon containerized shipping, which connects China with
the Mediterranean, introducing direct stopovers at the ports of Naples and
Malaga while, as already in March for the port of
Trieste, calls at the port of Gioia are cancelled
Taurus. The new rotation, which will come into force with the
from Ningbo on May 18, provides for calls at the ports of Ningbo,
Shanghai, Yantian, Singapore, Malaga, Genoa, La Spezia, Naples,
Sines, Boston, New York, Baltimore, Norfolk, Savannah, Freeport,
Ningbo.