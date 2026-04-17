Princess Cruises orders three new cruise ships from Fincantieri for delivery in late 2035, 2038 and 2039.

The Princess Cruises company of the Carnival Corporation group has
ordered Fincantieri to build three cruise ships of
new generation of the "Voyager" class, with delivery
expected at the end of 2035, 2038 and 2039. Based on the design of the
"Sphere" class ships, including two - Sun Princess
,
delivered in 2024, and Star Princess
in 2025 - built by
Fincantieri at its Monfalcone shipyard, the three new units
they will be dual-fuel and powered mainly by natural gas
liquefied. Also built in the Monfalcone shipyard,
The new three naval units will have a gross tonnage of 183 thousand
tons and will be able to accommodate about 4,700 passengers.
The new orders, made official at the fair
cruise ship Seatrade Cruise Global which ended yesterday in
Miami increase the portfolio of the US group Carnival
which, in addition to the three new units for Princess Cruises, has in
plans to take delivery of seven more new ships between 2027
and 2033.
Fincantieri announced that the value of the new agreement with
Princess Cruises, subject to funding and other terms, and
typical conditions of this type of contract, is defined as
as very important, i.e. more than two billion euros.
"The new orders - underlined the administrator
delegate and general manager of Fincantieri, Pierroberto Folgiero -
provide robust workload visibility for
our shipyards - and in particular that of Monfalcone - until
2039 and support optimal and consistent business development
cruise industry, in line with the objectives of the business plan
2026-2030. With the new units of the "Voyager" class
We continue to enhance our know-how in the field of
advanced and sustainable shipbuilding, accompanying Princess in the
growth path and confirming our role as a
Reference industrial partner for the evolution of the industry
cruise industry".
In the last 35 years, the Monfalcone shipyard has
built 21 ships for the Princess Cruises company.