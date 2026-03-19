FS Logistix and Nurminen Logistics inaugurate a new weekly train service between Sweden and Italy

FS Logistix has inaugurated a new railway connection
2,500 kilometers to transport goods between Sweden and Italy, which is
through its German company TX Logistik and
by the Finnish logistics company Nurminen Logistics. The
weekly round trip service between Castelguelfo, in
province of Parma, and Frövi, in the central Swedish region of
Örebro, crosses five European countries. The new connection
is part of the operational expansion of the Ferrovie group
of the Italian State in the transport of goods by rail along the
north-south of Europe.
The service, which runs along the continuous corridor more
of TX Logistik's European network, is managed as a
dedicated complete train system for Nurminen Logistics and is
made possible thanks to the synergy between two FS operators
Logistix, Mercitalia Rail and TX Logistik. The train exceeds 500 meters
in length and mainly transports containers containing
food, beverages, tiles, pulp, wood, paper and steel, as well as
to other types of goods.
The loading takes place in Sweden on Thursdays and in Castelguelfo
on Mondays. The northbound route starts from
Castelguelfo and crosses Chiasso, Basel, Hamburg, Padborg, the
bridge of Öresund and Malmö until you reach Frövi.
Mercitalia Rail operates the service from Castelguelfo to Chiasso,
while TX Logistik ensures traction from Chiasso to Frövi with
modern multi-system locomotives. The journey touches Italy, Switzerland,
Germany, Denmark and Sweden and lasts about two days.
"A transit time of about two to three days between Italy
and Sweden - underlined Olli Pohjanvirta, CEO of Nurminen
Logistics - offers a fast, low-emission alternative to
to road transport. Combining a dedicated train with the
flexibility to handle LTL shipments,
We can guarantee reliable, efficient and low-speed transport
to an even wider customer base, including the
retail sector. This is a clear example
how European cooperation can offer more efficient logistics
smart and sustainable".