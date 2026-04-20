The Fincantieri Marinette Marine shipyard will build the aluminum naval drones

The Fincantieri Marinette Marine (FMM) shipyard of the
Fincantieri Marine Group, the American subsidiary of the Italian group
Fincantieri will build Spectre naval drones in aluminum
designed by the American Saildrone. Autonomous naval vessels,
weighing 250 tons, they will be 52 meters long and will have a
maximum speed of 30 knots. The drone will be
specialized in anti-submarine warfare operations, but will be able to
also carry out other types of attacks. Spectre will have
a range of 3,280 nautical miles in calm waters and 2,790 nautical miles
nautical miles with very rough seas at the bow. In addition, the drone will have
a concealed cargo deck that will provide space for cargo
containerized, from two containers from 40 feet up to five
20-foot containers, or a combination of configurations
with a maximum load capacity of over 70
tons.
The construction of the drones will begin soon and is expected
that the first will undergo sea trials at the beginning of the
next year. The FMM shipyard has a capacity of
production of five Spectres per year.