ONE has acquired 30% of the Hutchison Laemchabang Terminal

The containerized shipping company Ocean Network Express (ONE) of Singapore has announced today the acquisition of 30% of the capital of the Hutchison Laemchabang Terminal Limited (HLT), terminalista society that operates in the segment of the container in the Thai port of Laem Chabang to the terminal D, C1 & C2 and A3. Previously HLT was attended to 70% and 30% respectively by Chinese groups CK Hutchison and COSCO Shipping Ports. ONE has not made known the terms of the transaction or from which of the two members has acquired the share of HLT.