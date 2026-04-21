Quarterly traffic growing in the port of Algeciras. Drop in Barcelona
In the container segment, there is a marked increase in empty boxes
Algeciras/Barcellona
April 21, 2026
Last month, cargo traffic in the ports of Algeciras
recorded a growth of +6.9% on March 2025, while the
moved by the port of Barcelona marked a drop of -5.5%.
In the first port of call, the following were disembarked and embarked:
9.27 million tonnes, of which 4.6 million tonnes
tons of containerized goods (+7.4%) made with a
handling of containers equal to 459,669 TEUs (+27.4%), 1.3
million tonnes of conventional goods (+0.1%), 2.7 million tonnes of conventional goods
tons of liquid bulk (+5.6%) and 30 thousand tons of bulk cargo
dry (+43.3%).
In Barcelona, the total traffic was 6.0 million
tons, of which 2.8 million tons of cargo
containerized (-16.4%) with a container handling of
302,388 TEUs (-11.0%), 1.1 million tonnes of cargo
(+5.5%), 1.7 million tonnes of liquid bulk
(+22.6%) and 318 thousand tons of dry bulk (-35.0%).
In the first three months of 2026, global traffic in the port of
Algeciras was 23.4 million tonnes, with a
decrease of -7.2% on the first quarter of last year. In the
container sector traffic was 12.0 million
tons (-4.9%) with a container handling of
1,150,359 TEUs (+9.3%), of which 1,003,834 TEUs in transit (+10.4%) and
146,525 TEUs in import-export (+1.9%). In addition to the marked increase in
transhipment traffic, the increase in containers is
was generated by the exceptional increase of +66.4% in empty ones,
results equal to 235,643 TEUs), while the full ones, equal to 914,716
TEU (+0.4%), remained almost stable. Traffic
of conventional goods amounted to over 3.4 million
TEU (-3.0%). Liquid and dry bulk cargo declined
respectively by -13.6% and -28.8% falling to 6.3 million and 65 thousand
tons.
In the first quarter of this year, the Port of Barcelona
handled a total of 16.9 million tons (+4.4%). The
containerized traffic was 9.0 million tons
(-2.6%) with a container handling of 921,623 TEUs
(-1.8%), of which 513,669 TEUs in import-export (-6.7%) and 407,954 TEUs
in transit (+5.0%). Container traffic in Barcelona too
recorded a strong growth with 241,658 TEUs handled
(+7.7%), while full containers decreased by -4.8% to
679,965 TEU. In the conventional freight sector, traffic is
2.7 million tons (-0.9%). Quarterly volume
of liquid bulk cargo, amounting to 4.3 million tonnes, marked
a marked increase of +33.7% driven by natural gas (886 thousand
tons, +64.5%) and chemicals (807 thousand tons,
+105,9%). Dry bulk cargo stood at 913 thousand tons
(-8,6%). In the first three months of 2026, cruise passenger traffic in the
port of Barcelona was 467 thousand people (+32.9%) and
that of ferry passengers of 234 thousand people (+9.6%).
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