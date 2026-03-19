Two other ships were hit by shells in the Strait of Hormuz region

If in the last few hours the Strait of Hormuz has been
crossed by eight ships, as announced by the London-based Windward
that uses artificial intelligence to analyze traffic
maritime hub, which is crucial mainly for the
global trade in energy products, not only continues to
still be off limits to many ships stopped in the Persian Gulf and
in the Gulf of Oman, but still records attacks on ships present
in the region. The British United Kingdom Maritime Trade
Operations (UKMTO) reported that yesterday a ship located at 11
nautical miles east of Khawr Fakkan, United Arab Emirates,
reported that she was hit by a bullet that caused
a fire on board. In addition, the UKMTO has been notified
also an attack that took place today against a ship located four kilometers away
nautical miles east of Ras Laffan, Qatar, which was
hit by a bullet that caused no injuries among the crew.