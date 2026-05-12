In April, container traffic at the Port of Los Angeles increased by +5.7%

Last month, the Port of Los Angeles handled a
container traffic of 891 thousand TEUs, with a progression
+5.7% on April 2025, of which 460 thousand full TEUs at landing
(+4.7%), 128 thousand full TEUs at boarding (-0.5%) and 303 thousand empty TEUs
(+10,2%).
In the first four months of 2026, the Californian port of call
handled a total of 3.28 million TEUs, with a decrease of
-2.0% compared to the same period last year, of which 1.70 million
Full TEUs on landing (-1.5%), 481 thousand full TEUs on embarkation (+1.5%)
and 1.10 million empty TEUs (-4.2%).
Meanwhile, on the east coast of the USA, the port of New York -
New Jersey closed the first quarter of 2026 with a traffic
containerized equal to 2.18 million TEUs, with a decrease of
-1.2% on the first three months of last year. Containers full of
unloading amounted to 1.10 million TEUs (-1.6%), containers
full at boarding at 354 thousand TEUs (+3.9%) and empty containers at
724 thousand TEUs (-2.8%).