In the first three months of 2026, container traffic at the Port of Long Beach decreased by -5.7%

Last month, the Port of Long Beach handled traffic
of containers amounted to 774,935 TEUs, with a decrease of -5.2% on March
2025. Port of Long Beach CEO Noel
Hacegaba, pointed out that although it is not the best month of
always, with almost 775 thousand TEUs handled, Long Beach "is
has become the busiest port in North America.
In addition, with 2,390,225 TEUs handled in the first quarter of 2026,
with a decrease of -5.7% on the same period last year,
Long Beach has been the most
busy in the period.
In the first three months of 2026, only containers grew
full on boarding, results of 301,454 TEUs (+3.0%), while the
full containers at unloading decreased by -5.6%, falling to
1,152,290 TEUs and empty containers were also down
with 936,484 TEUs (-8.4%).