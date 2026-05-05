From 21 to 23 May in Ravenna will be held the
second edition of "Deportibus - The Festival of Ports
connecting the world", the first international event
entirely dedicated to the major issues of ports in the
during which representatives of institutions, experts,
professionals and trade associations will address issues such as
the new geopolitical centrality of the Mediterranean, the role of the
of ports in national and European security, the integration between
infrastructure, logistics and production system, the transition
technological innovation, artificial intelligence
applied to infrastructure, the relationship between ports, cities and
territories, cruise tourism and new job skills
port area. The event is promoted by the System Authority
Port of the Center-North Adriatic Sea in collaboration
with the Emilia-Romagna Region, the Province of Ravenna, the Municipality of Ravenna
and organized by Italian Blue Growth.
Over the three days, the Festival will host over
30 appointments including round tables, conferences, interviews,
meetings, co-working moments, shows and presentations of
books, dedicated to decisive issues for the future of the sector. In the
During the event there will also be a discussion on the
draft of the bill for the reform of the port system which,
just in these days, it has had the green light from the Accounting Department of
State and arrives in the Chambers to start the political debate on the
review of the governance and organization of ports. To the
Festival will be discussed in a dedicated round table with the
Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Edoardo Rixi.