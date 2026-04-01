Port of La Spezia, first test for hydrogen refueling from a mobile vehicle on the quay to a boat

In the port of La Spezia, at the Baglietto Shipyard,
The first test for the refueling of
hydrogen from a mobile vehicle on the quay to a boat, by the
Bluenergy Revolution. The activity has been authorized
by the Port System Authority of the Eastern Ligurian Sea in
consideration of the favourable opinion of the Services Conference.
During the bunkering operation, all the
the requirements indicated. The activity followed various phases:
from the preparation of the vehicles and the work area to the meeting
safety with all operators; from the activities of
preparation for H2 transfer to H2 transfer activity;
from the H2 transfer closure activity to the final clearance
of the area. The operation went according to expectations,
demonstrating the feasibility of safe execution
of hydrogen transfers at low pressures (30 bar), thanks to the
the use of on-board boat storage systems based on the
metal hydride technology, the same used by submarines
U212 of the Italian Navy, which has been carrying out
refuelling operations at the Arsenal in the port of La Spezia,
the same implemented in the BZero experimental plant in Baglietto
and planned for integration on board yachts. The technology of
metal hydrides allows the use of low-carbon hydrogen sources
pressure and does not require advanced temperature controls or
flow rate, as hydrogen absorption is regulated
automatically from the pressure and temperature status of the hydrides
themselves. Therefore, the supply is inherently
Sure.