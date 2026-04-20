In view of the next meeting of the Committee on the Protection of
of the marine environment of the International Maritime Organization which
will be held from 27 April to 1 May in London, which will take place
will mainly deal with the reduction of emissions of
greenhouse gases produced by ships, the BIMCO shipowners' associations,
Cruise Lines International Association, International Chamber of
Shipping, Intercargo, Interferry, Intertanko and World Shipping
Council have reiterated their support for the IMO as a body
global regulator for the implementation of the reduction pathway
GHG emissions from the maritime sector.
Last October, at its last meeting, the Marine
Environment Protection Committee of the IMO, had decided to send
of one year of the vote on the strategy for the decarbonisation of the
maritime transport with the expected adoption of the new IMO regulations
on greenhouse gas emissions
(
of 17
October 2025) and today the seven shipowners' associations have
underlined the crucial importance that IMO Member States
agree on a strategy to follow. BIMCO, CLIA, ICS,
Intercargo, Interferry, Intertanko and WSC reiterated that
The maritime industry continues to be united in its
commitment to the value and effectiveness of the IMO as a
Global Regulatory Body for Maritime Transport
and continues to pursue the objective set out in the
2023 IMO Strategy on Reduction of GHG Emissions from Ships having
invested in and allocated billions of dollars for experimentation and
the implementation of the use of alternative fuels and technologies
innovative.
In particular, the associations reiterated their support
practical and effective solutions defined by the IMO that can
consistent global application, thus avoiding
diversified regional and national decarbonisation programmes or
overlapping situations that could lead to the imposition of penalties
to ships for the same greenhouse gas emissions,
with distortions of competition and less effective policies
climatic conditions.
In addition, the associations highlighted that
the important work already underway on related issues developed
at the IMO, such as the life cycle assessment of fuels
and certification schemes, must provide the technical basis and
necessary to assess the adoption of any measure.
According to the associations, progress must be duly taken into account
of which aspects need to be transposed by regulation and which
may be reserved for IMO guidelines.
BIMCO, CLIA, ICS, Intercargo, Interferry, Intertanko and WSC reiterated,
and that the IMO requirements should provide certainty
global legislation that the maritime industry urgently needs, and
should send sufficient signals to energy producers
to accelerate the production and supply of
fuels useful for the decarbonization of shipping.