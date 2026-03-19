Assiterminal, concern about the effects of the crisis in the Middle East on the activity of port terminals
Ferrari: the cruise sector is also involved
Genova
March 19, 2026
At the moment the impact of the conflict in the Middle East on terminals
Italian port workers is not yet devastating, but worrying
as far as may happen in the coming days and in the
weeks if the situation of belligerence continues.
This was noted by the Italian Association of Port Terminal Operators
(Assiterminal) by analyzing the activity in progress in the different
domestic terminals. However - specified the director
of the association, Alessandro Ferrari - "is not a
Situation easy to frame at the moment. For now - he explained -
The first tangible effects are, as for everyone, the increase in the cost of
of fuel and electricity that inevitably go
to affect operating costs. As regards the volumes of
trafficking, on the other hand, it is still too early to express a
evaluation. The Adriatic, however, is experiencing a first
slowdown in exports. I am referring in particular to the sectors
metallurgy, ceramics, manufactured products and
cereal derivatives, where problems are encountered with shipping
of the goods".
"Ravenna, Ancona, Venice, partly Trieste -
specified Ferrari - begin to feel a projection of
contraction of both imports (raw materials functional to the allied industries
of the neighboring territories) and exports. On the other hand,
compared to the forecasts that had been made only 15 days ago, the
shipping times have again significantly increased
slowed down. It must be taken into account that the Red Sea is
practically, again, at a standstill, with the consequent reorganization
maritime logistics and the greater attractiveness of ports
closer to Gibraltar, where ships resume
circumnavigating Africa: this can obviously
to prejudice Italian ports with a more international vocation
far from the western access to the Mediterranean. So you are
working for an overall reorganization and rationalization
of spaces and work. Even the Tyrrhenian Sea, in reality,
it senses what is happening, but to a lesser extent. In the field of
containers, for example, war has repercussions on the management of
"empty" but above all on transhipment quotas that are
reposition towards Spanish and Moroccan ports for their
proximity to Gibraltar. The traffic of the Tyrrhenian Sea is very oriented
on trade relations with the American continent, unlike
of the Adriatic that looks very far to the East".
"If it continues like this - noted the director of
Assiterminal - the effect on costs will no longer be had
Feel only in the pockets of the operators, but of all citizens.
A resumption of the inflationary phenomenon is inevitable, with consequent
contraction in consumption and therefore effects on both imports and
on exports. We are constantly monitoring the situation
comparing ourselves with our members. I confess - he also made
well-known Ferrari - that some concerns also arise for the
cruise sector: it is felt, as happened in the past for
similar scenarios of tensions close to the Mediterranean, a
slowdown in bookings from the United States and it could be
consequently to verify a decrease in traffic that only up to
a month ago it was given further expansion; The sector
ferries, on the other hand, could be impacted especially from the point of view of
tariff view with the combined ETS costs with
the increase in bunkers: in this regard - Ferrari underlined -
the interventions of the government and Confindustria in the
Brussels, aimed at obtaining at least a suspension
of the measure, waiting to review its mechanisms".
"The most relevant data, which should be valued
with active policies towards the sector - concluded the
director of Assitermianl - is the ability of the
logistics to adapt quickly to these crises, redesigning
routes, finding alternative solutions, thus offering products and
services that can still meet demand:
by making cruises, reinventing alternative itineraries, so
such as maritime transport players, finding mixed solutions via
road or rail to bring the goods, in any case to their destination:
are making the terminals, optimizing their capacity
operational. It is evident, therefore, that when we ask, we demand
simplification of decision-making and control processes by
of the public administration, we do it because we would like to
a closer and more ready governance (also at European level)
to accompany the changes together with those who make these changes
suffers due to obvious market dynamics and geopolitical effects
now become, in their schizophrenia, normality".
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