In the first quarter of 2026, ship traffic in the Bosphorus Strait decreased by -1.7%

In the first three months of this year, the Bosphorus Strait was
9,195 ships were crossed for a total of 135.2 tons of
gross tonnage, with declines of -1.7% and -4.2% respectively on the
first three months of 2025. 2,169
tankers (-1.9%) and 7,026 other types of ships (-1.6%). Among the
main types of ships, in the first quarter of 2026 in the
Strait, 3,277 ships for general cargo (-5.2%), 1,833
bulk carriers (+0.2%), 984 container carriers (+3.1%), 451 chemical
tanker (-30.4%), 207 liquefied petroleum gas vessels (+18.3%),
1,511 other tankers (+8.8%) and 125 other tankers
transport of live livestock (-14.4%).