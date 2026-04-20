A U.S. destroyer hit and stopped an Iranian container ship in the Arabian Sea

The U.S. Central Command (Centcom) announced that yesterday the
missile destroyer USS Spruance
imposed the
stopped at an Iranian-flagged container ship that was trying to
heading towards an Iranian port by forcing the blockade of the ports
announced by Centcom and in force since last Monday
(
of 13
April
2026). The US command specified that the
container ship Touska
was intercepted while
it sailed at a speed of 17 knots in the north of the Arabian Sea,
bound for Bandar Abbas.
The American command said that from the USS Spruance
Several warnings have been issued and the Iranian ship has
was informed that it was violating the U.S. naval blockade.
After the crew of the Touska did not comply with the repeated
warnings for a period of six hours - explained Centcom in a
note - the Spruance ordered the ship to evacuate the hall
machines and thus disabled the propulsion of the Touska
firing several rounds with the MK 45 5-inch cannon of the
destroyers that hit the engine room. The Marines
of the 31st Expeditionary Unit
subsequently boarded the boat that was placed
in U.S. custody.
Touska is owned and operated
by Iran's Soroush Sarzamin Asatir Ship Management Co., both
listed as entities sanctioned by the US, with
the ship management company which is considered a
vehicle adopted to allow the shipping company
Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL) to bypass the
sanctions.
Highlighting that the American forces have acted in a
thoughtful, professional and proportionate to ensure compliance
of the rules, Centcom specified that since the beginning of the lockdown the
U.S. forces ordered 25 merchant ships to reverse
the route or to return to an Iranian port.
Meanwhile, if a handful of ships have succeeded in the last few
days to cross the Strait of Hormuz, including some
cruise including two from the Greek Celestyal Cruises, two from TUI
Cruises and one of MSC Cruises, the vast majority of ships
still present in the region, conditions of greater
safety to transit through it.