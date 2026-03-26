The future Customs Authority of the European Union will be based in Lille, France

Parliament and Council of the European Union decided to establish the future European Customs Authority in Lille, France. The European Commission had received nine applications from Member States interested in hosting the European Union Customs Authority (EUCA): Belgium (Liegi), Croatia (Zagabria), France (Lille), Holland (Lille), Poland (Varsavia), Portugal (Port), Romania (Bucarest), Spain (Malaga) and Italy (Rome). The latter had proposed a seat in the Roman quarter of EURO of the total area of over 10,000 square meters of surface that can accommodate up to 500 employees. According to the agreed procedure, yesterday Parliament and the Council of the EU selected two finalist seats each; Subsequently the representatives of the two institutions met to make a final decision.
Lille has been chosen as it has a strategic position and excellent links, the experience in managing large flows of goods and the availability of a short-term building. In addition, France has offered to cover EUCA management costs, which is expected to employ approximately 250 people.
The EU Customs Authority will be set up under the reform of the EU Customs Code initiated by the Commission in 2023. Negotiations between European Members and the Council reached the final stages.