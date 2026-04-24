Kuehne+Nagel's quarterly revenue decline mitigated by lower costs

In the first three months of 2026, the decline in turnover of the
Swiss logistics group Kuehne+Nagel has been accentuated, with
a negative effect on the company's income statement which is
mitigated by a reduction in production costs which -
specified group - represents a first impact of the programme
of decrease in expenses that was announced in October
(
of 23
October
2025 and 3
March
2026). In the first quarter of this year, the turnover
Kuehne+Nagel amounted to CHF 5.60 billion
(€6.1 billion), with a contraction of -11.5% on the
corresponding period of 2025. After seven quarters of increase, the
operating costs fell by -3.9%, falling to
CHF 1.55 billion. EBITDA was
of €562 million (-10.4%), EBIT of €343 million (-14.7%) and profit
net of CHF 248 million (-18.2%).
The decline in results was generated by the
negative performance in the ocean freight and shipping segments
airlines. In the first sector, net sales were
CHF 1.89 billion (-24%), EBITDA of CHF 131 million (-43%) and
EBIT of €113 million (-47%). In the January-March period of
This year, the maritime shipments handled by the group were
equal to over one million TEU containers (-2.4%). In the sector
of air shipments amounted to 516 thousand
tons (0%). The net turnover produced by air shipments
stood at 1.63 billion (-9%) and the values of EBITDA and
EBIT in this business segment was equal to
To CHF 126 million (-4%) and CHF 111 million respectively
Swiss (-4%).
On the other hand, the quarterly net turnover generated grew
by land shipments which amounted to 908 million
CHF (+4.2%). EBITDA and EBIT of this business unit
amounted to €41 million (+11%) and €25 million (+32). Stable
The value of net sales in the contract logistics sector
amounted to €1.18 billion, with a related EBITDA of €264 billion
million (+16%) and EBIT of CHF 94 million (+65%).