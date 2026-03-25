The harbour system of Venice and Chioggia generates a value of the production pairs to approximately 15 billion euros
The direct employees are 26,898 and, including the induced, rise to 218,853
Venezia
March 25, 2026
The harbour system of Venice and Chioggia generates a value of the production pairs to approximately 15 billion euros, corresponds to 51% of the total of the Municipality of Venice and to 25% of the province. The evidence of the study "The activities of enterprise in Venice and Chioggia" realized from the Centro Studi Synthesis of the CGIA of Mestre and introduced today from the Authority of Harbour System of the North Adriatic Sea. The study also emphasizes how, considering the direct effects, indirect and induced, the total value produced from the harbour system reaches the 44,2 billion euros, with a distribution that affects for 54,6% the metropolitan area of Venice, for 14,5% the rest of the Veneto and for 30,9% the national territory. In terms of gross domestic product, the contribution is 6.5% of regional GDP (13 billion euros) and 19 billion euros on a national scale.
The study makes known that the companies that are part of the harbour system are 1.442 for a total of 26,898 direct employees. The total employment, including the induced, involves 218,853 people, distributed between metropolitan area (58%), rest of Italy (28.2%) and Veneto Region (13.8%).
The document finds that in 2025, despite the geopolitical tensions and the criticalities in the logistic chains global, the harbour system Veneto has recorded an increase of the traffics, with 26,2 million tons of goods enlivened (+5.1%), 533.000 container teu (+11.2%), 3.235 ships and 735.000 passengers (+4.7%). The merceological distribution confirms the multipurpose vocation of the port of call, with a balance between goods in packages (41.7%), solid bulk (31.6%) and liquid bulk (26.7%).
"The data - the president of the AdSP has commented, Matteo Gasparato - clearly demonstrates that the portualità represents a concrete and structured alternative to the tourist monoculture. Venice and Chioggia, together, express a modern, dynamic and resilient harbour system, able to compete at national and international level. In this path there is also a commitment to reconstruct the identity of a territory that owes to the relationship with the sea its cultural heritage, through the re-birth of a new brand able to tell the Country and the world the value of the Ports of Venice: not only the economic impact and strategic role, but also the deep link with the history, culture and identity of a unique place. The launch of new brand will represent the symbol of a new phase, the beginning of a new season for the port. This territory was born "port" and has become a global reference: Today, with concrete data, we show that it can continue to be in a modern, sustainable and competitive way, together with the institutions and with a community that returns to be proud of it".
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