Falteri (Federlogistica): the crisis in the Persian Gulf does not justify such rapid and generalized increases in energy prices
No - he underlines - to the automatism that unloads costs on families and businesses
Genova
April 17, 2026
"Less than 20% of the oil in the Persian Gulf is
exported in normal times to Europe and Italy's share is
less than 4%. But then it is correct to speak of a crisis
and exasperate the tones, but also the prices and
forecasts?". Davide Falteri, president of
Federlogistica, which urges clarity on the real whys
of the energy crisis.
A percentage, the one indicated by Falteri with regard to the
Italy's oil imports from the Gulf region
Persico, which coincides with the one presented at the beginning of last year,
month, so just a few days after the beginning of the conflict in Iran,
by the Union of Energies for Mobility (UNEM), the association
of companies operating in Italy in the processing sector,
logistics and distribution of petroleum products and other
energy products. Referring to the surge in the prices of the
diesel and jet fuel and specifying that this increase is
linked to the strong pressure on supplies from the area
of the Persian Gulf, UNEM had recalled that "in recent years
both Italy and many other European countries have increased their
from the refineries overlooking the Persian Gulf and which
must necessarily pass through the Strait of Hormuz.
Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Oman are in fact
investing heavily in new refineries that meet the specifications
European quality standards, while in Europe the decline in the
production capacity of existing refineries. Currently –
the association had specified - 57% of diesel (3
million/tonnes) and 20% jet fuel (500,000 tonnes)
imported from Italy transit through Hormuz, while only 6% of the
oil (3.3 million/tons) passes through the Strait because
much of the Saudi crude bypasses the Strait of Hormuz via
the East West crude oil pipeline. In addition, 42% of the
crude oil imported into Italy comes from the African continent (Libya
first supplier with 24%), 30% comes from Azerbaijan and
Kazakhstan and 13% from the USA."
Whatever the actual share of imports at present
oil from the Persian Gulf, according to the
president of Federlogistica "we are not faced with
an immediate interruption of supplies such as to justify
such rapid and generalized increases. The big players
energy systems and national systems - said Falteri - have
of significant stocks, built precisely to manage situations of
tension like the current one. This means that the theme is not
immediate availability of the product, but the way in which the
market reacts to expectations with prices that incorporate non-
real costs, but also geopolitical risk, the dynamics
financial and, in some cases, possible speculative effects,
anticipating crises that do not exist today or in any case do not arise
in the terms in which they are proposed".
"Strange then - observed the president of Federlogistica
- that this crisis comes at a delicate time for the
energy transition. The electric and new
technologies was going through a slowdown, and today the
rise in traditional fuels risks altering again
competitive balances by imposing a strategic transition
which cannot be driven by sudden shocks".
Falteri stressed that the crisis cannot become a
to offload costs on families and businesses, while
instead, constant monitoring, long-term transparency would be necessary
the entire supply chain and, if necessary, targeted interventions to avoid
"At a time like this," he concluded, "the
responsibility of politics and institutions is
ensuring balance: defending energy security, protecting the
production system and accompany the transition without creating
further social and economic imbalances".
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