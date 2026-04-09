Joint venture of Prologis and La Caisse to invest in the development of logistics areas in Europe

The American Prologis, a real estate group specializing in the
logistics areas and facilities segment, and the investor
Canadian institutional Caisse de dépôt et placement du
Québec (La Caisse) have signed an agreement to establish the
joint venture Prologis Logistics Investment Venture Europe (PLIVE),
30% and 70% respectively, which will have the
task of acquiring, developing and operating properties
logistics in Europe. PLIVE will be awarded a
initial portfolio worth around one billion euros that
will include approximately 844 thousand square meters of logistics areas in
France, Germany, Holland, United Kingdom and Sweden. According to the
The joint venture will be formalized by mid-
of the current year.