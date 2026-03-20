In the fourth quarter of 2025, freight traffic in the port of Palermo decreased by -9.6%

In the fourth quarter of 2025, the port of Palermo handled
1.92 million tonnes, down -9.6% from 2.12 million tonnes
million tons in the same period of the previous year. The
was determined by the reduction in both goods and
entering and leaving the Sicilian port as well as
the contraction in volumes in all the main sectors
commodity products. In particular, in the period October-December of
Last year, the goods at the landing amounted to 1.25 million
tons (-11.6%) and those on board at 672 thousand tons
(-5,6%). The main traffic flow, that of rolling stock,
recorded a slight decrease of -0.5%, falling to a total of
1.81 million tons. Container traffic, equal to 47 thousand
tons in the last quarter of 2024, it was almost
zeroed out after the transfer of the business to the
containers at the port of Termini Imerese
(
of the 11th
June
2025). Liquid bulk volumes down sharply
and solid amounting to 89 thousand (-61.6%) and 20 thousand tons respectively
(-19,9%).
In the passenger sector, cruise traffic is
state of 215 thousand units (-18.7%), of which 35 thousand
on boarding/disembarking (-25.2%) and 180 thousand in transit (-17.4%), while
ferry passenger traffic amounted to
260 thousand units (+2.7%).
In the whole of 2025, the port of Palermo handled 7.95 million
of tons of goods, with a decrease of -1.5% on the year
previous, of which 4.95 million tonnes at landing (-4.3%) and
3.00 million tons at loading (+3.5%). Total traffic
of rolling stock was 7.35 million tons (+2.9%).
Containerized goods were 68 thousand tons (-61.7%). The
liquid bulk cargo, largely consisting of petroleum products
amounted to 407 thousand tons (-37.3%) and those
solid at 129 thousand tons (+22.9%).
Among the other ports administered by the System Authority
Port of the Western Sicilian Sea, in the whole of 2025 the port
of Termini Imerese handled 1.50 million tons
(+56.4%), of which 1.14 million tonnes of rolling stock (+60.4%),
73 thousand tons of new traffic of containerized goods and
278 thousand tons of dry bulk (+14.4%). The port of Trapani
handled 722 thousand tons (+32.7%), including 340 thousand
tons of rolling stock (+27.7%), 154 thousand of container loads
(+34.9%), 209 thousand tons of dry bulk (+30.8%) and 19 thousand tons of dry bulk cargo (+30.8%)
tons of liquid bulk (+385.7%). In the port of call of
Porto Empedocle, 520 thousand tons were handled (+19.0%),
of which 391 thousand tons of dry bulk (+18.0%) and 129 thousand tons
tons of rolling stock (+22.3%). In the port of Gela, traffic is
1.40 million tons of petroleum products
refined (-5.8%). The port of Licata handled 168 thousand
tons of dry bulk (+36.5%).