Tender for the multipurpose terminal at the Príncep d'Espanya pier in the port of Barcelona

The Board of Directors of the Port Authority of
Barcelona has decided to launch a tender for the management of the
Príncep d'Espanya pier multipurpose terminal in sight
of the imminent expiry of the current concession for the
Bergé from Madrid. The proposed area is 87,425 meters
including existing office buildings and parking lots that
will be maintained, while the remaining structures can be
refurbished or replaced at the discretion of the successful tenderer.
The tender specifications stipulate that the terminal must
will be able to handle general goods, while
excluding specialized traffic such as passenger traffic - for example
with the exception of professional drivers -, dry bulk and
liquid ones. In addition, it establishes a minimum volume of non-
containerized to prevent the terminal from serving exclusively
container ships that can be handled by other
terminal of the Catalan port. The port authority specified that the
specifications specifies that "it is not considered reasonable to exclude
the ability to handle containers, given that
that there is a traffic of mixed container ships, general cargo
ro-ro and vertical movement that would not be managed
in the current container or ro-ro terminals".
The call for tenders provides for an indicative investment of approximately 3.6
million euros in civil engineering works and plants. The
terminal shall have at least three mobile cranes, two of which are
operational within five years of the commencement of the concession, and
Six sets of auxiliary equipment for handling
goods. Additional investment in machinery will be required
if traffic exceeds certain thresholds (15,000
TEU per year of containers or 50,000 tons of Ro-Ro cargo).
The concession will have a duration of 16 years, with the possibility of
early termination starting from the tenth year if the
activities within the port area require a
reorganization. In the latter scenario, the dealer
would be entitled to compensation for investments that are not
cushioned.
In line with the decarbonisation strategy of the port of
Barcelona, the race includes environmental criteria such as efficiency
energy equipment, renewable energy production,
measures to reduce water and electricity consumption and
possibility of electrifying machinery.
Offers will be evaluated based on a combination of
technical and economic criteria.