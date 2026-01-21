A single binding offer from Dubai for the purchase of the Venice Ro-Port Mos
The company manages the terminal for the motorways of the sea and cruises in Fusina
Venezia
January 21, 2026
A single binding offer, coming from Dubai, is
has been put forward for the purchase of Venice Ro-Port Mos, the company
which manages the terminal for the motorways of the sea of Fusina, in
Marghera. This was announced by the web publication "ilNordEst"
specifying that the deal could be closed by mid-
of February. 97% of the capital has been put up for sale
of over 7.4 million euros of Venice Ro-Port Mos, a company
controlled with an 84% stake in the capital of the company of
constructions ing. E. Mantovani, in composition with creditors, which holds
additional shares of 10% and 3% respectively through the
subsidiaries Adria Infrastrutture and Alles. 1% of the capital is
in the hands of Venezia Terminal Passeggeri, a subsidiary
by the Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea
Northern. The starting price was 46.1 million euros.
The Fusina intermodal terminal was inaugurated in
2014 and its business was expanded to include the
of cruises in 2024
(
of 29
May 2014 and 30
August 2024).
