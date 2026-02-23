The mandate of the EuNavFor Aspides mission has been extended to 28 February 2027

Today the Council of the European Union approved the extension
until 28 February 2027 of the mandate of the EuNavFor mission
Aspides, the maritime security operation launched two years ago to
safeguard freedom of navigation in the Mar region
Red where the Houthi militiamen had begun to attack the ships
in transit.
As part of the extension, the Council agreed on an amount
of almost €15 million to cover common costs
of the transaction for the period from March 1, 2026 to February 28, 2026
2027. A further strategic review of the transaction will be
conducted in 2026/2027.
If the last attack by the Houthis dates back to last September
a ship, which had caused one death and one wounded among the members
of the crew of the Minervagracht, however, the militiamen
In recent weeks they had threatened a resumption of assaults
in the case of military actions conducted by the US and its allies
in the Middle East region.