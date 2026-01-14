De Wave Group has bought the French DL Services

The Genoese De Wave Group, specialized in the construction and
supply of furnishings and environments for cruise ships and mega yachts, has
bought the French DL Services, a company founded in 2004 with
offices in Nantes and Miami specialising in kitchen design
and in the supply of technical components and spare parts
and in the offer of mapping and maintenance services
Predictive of catering equipment (Life Cycle System).
The transaction was carried out with the support of
Simest, a company of the Cassa Depositi e Prestiti group for
the internationalization of Italian companies, through the
Establishment of a special purpose vehicle, 52% owned
by De Wave and 48% by Simest, responsible for the acquisition of DL
Services. Simest's total intervention, amounting to three million
between shareholder financing and capital increase, also includes
the resources of the 394 Fund ("Venture capital and
participatory investments") managed in collaboration with the
Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.
In DL Services, which in 2025 recorded a turnover of 11
million euros, continuity at strategic and
managerial will be guaranteed by the confirmation of the current
management that will continue to count on Daniel Laine and
Mathilde Laine, head of the French division, and Anais Habbar,
Head of the U.S. Division.
"With the acquisition of DL Services - explained
the CEO of De Wave Group, Riccardo Pompili -
we internalize two important sectors such as that of
design, also at the concept level, of catering and
of the maintenance of the machinery of the on-board kitchens, today
essential to guarantee complete and reliable services to all
our partners. This operation also allows us to enter into
direct contact with a wide range of suppliers and to strengthen the
our presence throughout the production chain. It is not a question of
therefore only of a dimensional growth, but of an investment of
value that consolidates our leadership and prepares us to face
future challenges with an even more
distinctive and integrated".
For the acquisition, De Wave Group was assisted by:
Cappelli, Riolo, Calderaro, Crisostomo, Del Din & Partners -
Law Firm, in the person of the lawyer Guido Masini for the part
legal; Eight Advisory Avocats, in the persons of Maxime Berlivet and
Tatiana Maroslavac as financial and tax advisors. DL Services has
with the collaboration of Leonard Advocat, with Alexandre
Daniel-Thezard & François Chomard.