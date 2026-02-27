Palumbo Superyachts will build a new metal shipbuilding hub in Ortona

Palumbo Superyachts, a shipbuilding company
Neapolitan Palumbo, has announced that it has obtained a concession
a state-owned maritime area of 13 thousand square meters in the port of
Ortona destined for the development of shipbuilding activities
linked to the ISA Yachts, Columbus Yachts, Extra Yachts and
Mondomarine. The company highlighted that the area, with a direct outlet
on the sea including a slipway, strengthens the presence
industrial building of Palumbo Superyachts on the Adriatic for the construction of
of new vessels and that the operation is part of a phase of
strong growth, with over one billion euros of orders to
portfolio and 24 superyachts currently under construction.