In 2025, intermodal traffic handled by Interporto Padova amounted to 381,031 TEUs (-7.5%)

The 2025 financial statements of Interporto Padova, approved
today by the board of directors, shows a value of the
Record production of 46.0 million euros, up +2.7%
on the previous year. EBITDA amounted to 14.2
million (-4.7%) and net profit of €4.1 million (-14.2%).
Last year, intermodal traffic handled by Interporto
Padua amounted to 381,031 TEUs, down -7.5% on the previous year.
2024.
Commending these results, the president of the company
interport, Luciano Greco, pointed out that "the
consolidation of the economic and financial solidity of
Interporto Padova Spa will be further strengthened with the
Closing of the terminal internationalization operation
intermodal system, which, we hope, will take place by the summer".
The reference is to the international competition for the selection of
an industrial partner aimed at the internationalization of the
intermodal terminal owned by the company that has been
identified in the PSA Intermodal Italy NV and Logtainer grouping
Srl was the winner with a bid of 75 million euros,
higher than the basic tender value set at 60 million euros
(
of 18
December 2025).