A large order was awarded to Oxin (Somec) for the construction of kitchen areas, storage rooms, catering and bars for two cruise ships

The Somec group has announced that it has obtained a new order
for a total value of €53 million for the benefit of the
Talenta division, systems and products for professional kitchens,
through the subsidiary Oxin, for turnkey construction
of the kitchen, storage rooms, catering and bar areas of two
A new generation cruise under construction at a primary
Italian shipyard destined for a German cruise line,
part of a large international group. It is, of course, a matter of
of the two ships that the American group Carnival has ordered
last April to the Fincantieri group and which are intended for the
German AIDA Cruises
(
of 7
April
2025).
This is the order with the highest economic value
never acquired in the twenty-two years of Oxin's activity. The
supply will cover a total area of approximately
14 thousand square meters, equally distributed between the two ships, and
includes the construction of a production line dedicated to the
beer production on board.