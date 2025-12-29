d'Amico International Shipping orders two new MR1 tankers from Guangzhou Shipyard International

d'Amico Tankers D.A.C. (Ireland), a subsidiary of d'Amico
International Shipping, in turn a subsidiary of d'Amico Company
of Navigation, ordered from the Chinese shipyard Guangzhou
Shipyard International (GSI) building two tankers
Medium Range 1 (MR1) of 40,000 tons deadweight at the price
of $43.2 million each. It is expected that these
two new ships, extremely efficient from the point of view of
are delivered respectively in the months of April and
July 2029. d'Amico Tankers also has an option,
exercisable within three months of the signing of the
construction, to order one or two additional ships of the same
typology.
To date, the DIS fleet includes 29 double-hulled tankers
(MR, Handysize and LR1, of which 27 owned and two owned
bareboat charter), with an average age of 9.5 years.
"These ships - underlined Carlos Balestra di Mottola,
CEO of d'Amico International Shipping - will be
by far the most efficient MR1s in our fleet: at the
design draught and the normal continuous power that can be delivered of the
main engine, will consume about 4.0 tons of oil
less fuel per day (reduction of about 20%) and
They will be able to carry about 4,000 cubic meters of additional cargo
(increase of about 8%) compared to our already efficient
MR1 "eco-design" currently in service. The MR1 in
construction at GSI will also be prepared for the use of
methanol and shore power supply, certified for
the use of biofuels and cyber-resilient".
"This investment, amounting to approximately 86.4 million dollars
- added di Mottola - is part of our renewal program
of the fleet, started with the sale of our four units
older women in the last two years, and strengthens our
long-term strategy to operate a modern fleet and
environmentally efficient. In a context
characterized by a very limited order book and a
rapidly ageing fleet in this segment, together with the
interest of the main charterers for MR1 vessels, these
new units will help to further strengthen the
competitive position".